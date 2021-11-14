x
Food

Brittany's Bites: Fried pickle poppers

In honor of National Pickle Day, 10TV's Brittany Bailey shares a creative and delicious recipe.

Ingredients:

(For poppers)

  • 6 large dill pickles
  • 1 container pub cheese (or cream cheese or pimento cheese)
  • 6 egg roll wrappers
  • Oil for frying

(For aioli)

  • ¾ cup mayonnaise
  • 1 Tbsp. lime juice
  • 1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • ½ tsp. salt

Directions:

  • Using an apple corer or vegetable peeler with sharp end, remove the centers of the pickles.
  • Spoon the cheese into the center of each pickle until full.
  • Lay each pickle into the center of an egg roll wrapper, diagonally. Roll and fold wrapper, sealing with water.
  • Heat oil in pan to medium-high heat. Once hot, add the pickles, a few at a time. Fry until golden brown, turning to cook evenly.
  • Remove pickles and place on rack or paper towel to cool.
  • In a food processor (or in a bowl with immersion blender), combing aioli ingredients and mix well.
  • Serve pickles with aioli.
  • Enjoy!

