Brittany's Bites: Fried pickle poppers

Ingredients:
(For poppers)
- 6 large dill pickles
- 1 container pub cheese (or cream cheese or pimento cheese)
- 6 egg roll wrappers
- Oil for frying
(For aioli)
- ¾ cup mayonnaise
- 1 Tbsp. lime juice
- 1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, chopped
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- ½ tsp. salt
Directions:
- Using an apple corer or vegetable peeler with sharp end, remove the centers of the pickles.
- Spoon the cheese into the center of each pickle until full.
- Lay each pickle into the center of an egg roll wrapper, diagonally. Roll and fold wrapper, sealing with water.
- Heat oil in pan to medium-high heat. Once hot, add the pickles, a few at a time. Fry until golden brown, turning to cook evenly.
- Remove pickles and place on rack or paper towel to cool.
- In a food processor (or in a bowl with immersion blender), combing aioli ingredients and mix well.
- Serve pickles with aioli.
- Enjoy!