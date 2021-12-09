Brittany's Bites: Fresh Tomato Pasta

Recipe by Shelly DeRoberts
Ingredients:
- 1 onion, sliced or diced
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 16 oz small tomatoes, like cherry or grape
- 1 can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
- 3 Tablespoons pesto
- 8 oz pasta
- Grated Parmesan cheese (optional)
- Pine nuts (optional)
Directions:
- Boil water in a large pot for pasta.
- While waiting for water to boil, start cooking the sauce. Sauté onion in olive oil until it begins to soften. Add garlic and cook 1 minute. Add tomatoes. Cover until tomatoes burst, about 10 to 15 minutes. (Tip: Sometimes I help them along by mashing with a potato masher or a fork.)
- When tomatoes are almost done, salt pasta water with a good amount of salt and cook pasta.
- Just before pasta is cooked, add beans and several tablespoons of pesto to the tomato mixture.
- When pasta is al dente, scoop out a cup of pasta water in a coffee mug and set aside. Drain pasta and add pasta to tomato mixture. Stir. Top with additional Parmesan and pine nuts if desired.
- Enjoy!