Brittany’s Bites: Easy Egg Souffle

10TV's Brittany Bailey shares a simple and delicious recipe for egg souffle.

Ingredients:

6 eggs, separated

1 7.5 oz. tub chive and onion cream cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Spray 4-6 ramekins with cooking spray.

Separate eggs.

In one bowl, use mixer to beat egg whites on high speed until stiff peaks form.

In separate bowl, mix cream cheese until smooth. Add in yolks. Mix until combined.

Gently fold cheesy yolk mixture into whipped egg whites.

Pour into ramekins.

Bake in oven 15 to 20 minutes, until souffles are puffed up and golden brown.

Enjoy!