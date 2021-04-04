Brittany's Bites: Easter Bundt Cake

Brittany is serving up a sweet, Easter treat in this edition of Brittany's Bites.

Ingredients:

1 box lemon cake mix (plus ingredients on label)

Gel Food coloring

1 cup powdered sugar

1 lemon

1-2 TBsps milk

Directions:

Preheat oven according to box instructions.

Grease Bundt pan with either butter and a flour coating or with baking spray. Do not use regular cooking spray.

Combine cake ingredients as instructed on box.

Divide batter into three bowls. Use gel food coloring to dye each bowl of batter a different color.

Drop spoonfuls of batter into the Bundt pan, varying the colors. Do not combine or swirl together.

Bake as instructed on the box.

Remove from oven. Let cool. Turn out onto a plate or cake stand.

Combine powdered sugar with the juice of half a lemon. Add milk as needed for proper consistency.