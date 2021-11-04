x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Food

Brittany’s Bites: Curried egg salad

A creative way to use those leftover Easter eggs in your fridge.

Ingredients:

6 eggs

1 medium carrot, shredded

1 stalk celery, finely diced

1/3 cup real mayonnaise

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. curry powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Pita pockets

Lettuce

Radishes, sliced

Directions:

Place eggs in medium pot. Fill with water to 1 inch above eggs. Turn burner to high. Boil. As soon as water boils, turn off heat, cover, keep pot on burner. After 12 minutes, remove eggs and place in ice bath.

Peel eggs. Finely chop. Place in bowl.

Add shredded carrots, diced celery, mayo, mustard, curry powder, salt and pepper. Mix together.

Split open pita pockets. Fill with egg salad, lettuce and sliced radishes.

Enjoy!