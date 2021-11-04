Brittany’s Bites: Curried egg salad

Ingredients:
6 eggs
1 medium carrot, shredded
1 stalk celery, finely diced
1/3 cup real mayonnaise
1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
1 tsp. curry powder
Salt and pepper to taste
Pita pockets
Lettuce
Radishes, sliced
Directions:
Place eggs in medium pot. Fill with water to 1 inch above eggs. Turn burner to high. Boil. As soon as water boils, turn off heat, cover, keep pot on burner. After 12 minutes, remove eggs and place in ice bath.
Peel eggs. Finely chop. Place in bowl.
Add shredded carrots, diced celery, mayo, mustard, curry powder, salt and pepper. Mix together.
Split open pita pockets. Fill with egg salad, lettuce and sliced radishes.
Enjoy!