Brittany’s Bites: Chickpea soft tacos

Ingredients:
- 1 15 oz. can of chickpeas, rinsed, drained and dried
- 1 ½ tsp. cumin
- 1 ½ tsp. chili powder
- ½ tsp. dried oregano
- ½ tsp. garlic powder
- 1 Tbsp. low-sodium soy sauce
- Tortillas for serving
- Pickled red onions (optional) (See recipe below)
- Cotija cheese (optional)
- Salsa (optional)
- Lime juice (optional)
- Sour cream (optional)
- Hot sauce (optional)
- Shredded lettuce (optional)
- Cilantro (optional)
Directions:
- Heat olive oil in a saute pan.
- Add dried chickpeas. Cook until slightly golden brown, stirring occasionally.
- Add cumin, chili powder, oregano, garlic powder and soy sauce. Saute for three to four more minutes, until golden brown.
- Serve on warm tortillas with desired toppings.
- Enjoy!
Pickled red onions
Ingredients:
- 1 red onion, sliced
- 1 cup vinegar (white, apple cider, red wine)
- 1 cup water
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1 Tbsp. salt
- 1 garlic clove
- Dash of peppercorns (optional)
- Dash of red pepper flakes (optional)
Directions:
- Place sliced onions in jar or several jars, depending on size.
- In saucepan, heat the vinegar, water, sugar and salt over medium heat. Stir until sugar and salt dissolve, about one minute. Let cool. Pour over sliced onions.
- Set aside to cool to room temperature, then store onions in fridge.
- The onions will be ready when they are bright pink and tender. The process usually takes about one hour.
- Enjoy!