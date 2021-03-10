x
Brittany’s Bites: Chickpea soft tacos

10TV's Brittany Bailey serves up a healthy alternative on a Mexican favorite.

Ingredients:

  • 1 15 oz. can of chickpeas, rinsed, drained and dried
  • 1 ½ tsp. cumin
  • 1 ½ tsp. chili powder
  • ½ tsp. dried oregano
  • ½ tsp. garlic powder
  • 1 Tbsp. low-sodium soy sauce
  • Tortillas for serving
  • Pickled red onions (optional) (See recipe below)
  • Cotija cheese (optional)
  • Salsa (optional)
  • Lime juice (optional)
  • Sour cream (optional)
  • Hot sauce (optional)
  • Shredded lettuce (optional)
  • Cilantro (optional)

Directions:

  • Heat olive oil in a saute pan.
  • Add dried chickpeas. Cook until slightly golden brown, stirring occasionally.
  • Add cumin, chili powder, oregano, garlic powder and soy sauce. Saute for three to four more minutes, until golden brown.
  • Serve on warm tortillas with desired toppings.
  • Enjoy!

Pickled red onions

Ingredients:

  • 1 red onion, sliced
  • 1 cup vinegar (white, apple cider, red wine)
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1 Tbsp. salt
  • 1 garlic clove
  • Dash of peppercorns (optional)
  • Dash of red pepper flakes (optional)

Directions:

  • Place sliced onions in jar or several jars, depending on size.
  • In saucepan, heat the vinegar, water, sugar and salt over medium heat. Stir until sugar and salt dissolve, about one minute. Let cool. Pour over sliced onions.
  • Set aside to cool to room temperature, then store onions in fridge.
  • The onions will be ready when they are bright pink and tender. The process usually takes about one hour.
  • Enjoy!