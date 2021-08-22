Brittany’s Bites: Cherry Clafoutis

This cherry treat will be a sweet success when served with any meal.

Ingredients:

1 cup almond milk (or any other type of milk)

3 eggs

¾ cup flour

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. almond extract

½ cup maple syrump

3 cups fresh cherries, pitted

Powdered sugar for dusting

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 9-inch pie plate or gratin dish with non-stick cooking spray.

In large bowl, combine milk, eggs, vanilla extract, almond extract and maple syrup. Whisk well.

Add the flower and gently combine until no lumps remain.

Scatter the cherries in the pie plate. Pour batter over cherries.

Bake for 30 minutes or until the edges are golden brown and set. The center may still be wiggly.

Let cool for 10 minutes.

Dust with powdered sugar before serving.