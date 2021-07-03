Brittany’s Bites: Cereal Date Balls

10TV's Brittany Bailey shares a tasty treat that let's you get creative with the crispy rice cereal you normally eat for breakfast.

Ingredients:

1 cup dates, chopped (Use whole dates. Pre-chopped version is too dry)

1 cup sugar

3 Tbsps butter

1 egg, beaten

½ tsp pure vanilla extract

2 cups crispy rice cereal

¾ cup pecans, chopped

1 cup unsweetened flaked coconut

Directions:

In a large skillet, combine dates, sugar, butter and egg over low heat. Stir constantly, roughly 5 to 7 minutes, until mixture is bubbly.

Remove the pan from the heat. Add cereal, pecans and vanilla. Stir until combined.

When the mixture cools enough to handle, roll the mixture into balls and then roll balls in the coconut flakes. Allow to cool completely.

Enjoy!

(Store cereal date balls in a sealed container at room temperature.)