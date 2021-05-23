Brittany’s Bites: Caprese Orzo Salad

This dish is a great meal to serve on a warm spring day.

Many people enjoy a great pasta salad.

10TV's Brittany Bailey shares a delicious lighter take on that dish by sharing her recipe for caprese orzo salad.

Ingredients:

8 oz. orzo pasta, half a box/package

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

½ cup white balsamic vinegar

1 clove garlic, minced or pressed

1 tsp honey

1 8 oz. container of mozzarella pearls

1 cup grape tomatoes

8-10 fresh basil leaves, cut into ribbons

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Cook orzo according to instructions. Drain and rinse in cold water. Transfer to a large bowl.

While pasta is cooking, make the vinaigrette. In small bowl, whisk together olive oil, balsamic vinegar, garlic, honey, and salt and pepper.

Add tomatoes, basil and mozzarella to the pasta. Pour over vinaigrette and mix well.

Cover and chill for a couple of hours, mixing occasionally.

Enjoy!

Notes:

You can use regular balsamic vinegar, but beware that it will turn the pasta brown!

Also, a tip for measuring honey – spray your measuring spoon with cooking spray. The honey will slide right out!