Brittany’s Bites: Butterscotch Pudding Parfaits

Ingredients:
- 1 3.5 oz.-box instant butterscotch pudding
- 2 cups cold milk (not plant-based)
- 1 box or bag of ginger snap cookies
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 2 Tbsps powdered sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla
Directions:
- Prepare pudding according to directions on box.
- To mixing bowl, add whipping cream, vanilla and powdered sugar. Beat on high until soft peaks form.
- Break up several cookies into small pieces.
- Use a small, clear parfait dish or individual jelly jars. Layer the ingredients, starting with the cookies. Then add the pudding and whipped cream. Repeat layers, ending with whipped cream on top. Sprinkle some cookie crumbs on top.
- Store in fridge a bit for the pudding to further set and cookies to soften.
- Enjoy!