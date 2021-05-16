x
Brittany’s Bites: Breakfast Strata

A breakfast strata pairs well with a mimosa.

Many people enjoy a tasty brunch on Sunday.

This week, 10TV's Brittany Bailey shares a recipe for a breakfast strata which is sure to make a delicious addition to your brunch menu and pair well with your a mimosa. 

Ingredients:

  • 1 baguette
  • 6 eggs
  • 1 ¼ cup milk
  • ½ cup diced white onion
  • ½ cup diced red bell pepper
  • ½ cup diced green bell pepper
  • 2 cups shredded cheese
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a springform pan.
  • Slice up the baguette into small pieces.
  • Lightly saute the peppers and onions.
  • Whisk eggs, milk and salt and pepper. Add in sauteed vegetables and cheese. Reserve some of the cheese and pepper mixture for later.
  • Pour over bread cubes. Cover and let soak in fridge at least 30 minutes or overnight.
  • Pour into springform pan. Top with reserved cheese and peppers.
  • Bake covered with foil for 25 minutes. Remove foil and bake uncovered another 15 to 20 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.
  • Enjoy!