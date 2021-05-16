Brittany’s Bites: Breakfast Strata

Many people enjoy a tasty brunch on Sunday.
This week, 10TV's Brittany Bailey shares a recipe for a breakfast strata which is sure to make a delicious addition to your brunch menu and pair well with your a mimosa.
Ingredients:
- 1 baguette
- 6 eggs
- 1 ¼ cup milk
- ½ cup diced white onion
- ½ cup diced red bell pepper
- ½ cup diced green bell pepper
- 2 cups shredded cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a springform pan.
- Slice up the baguette into small pieces.
- Lightly saute the peppers and onions.
- Whisk eggs, milk and salt and pepper. Add in sauteed vegetables and cheese. Reserve some of the cheese and pepper mixture for later.
- Pour over bread cubes. Cover and let soak in fridge at least 30 minutes or overnight.
- Pour into springform pan. Top with reserved cheese and peppers.
- Bake covered with foil for 25 minutes. Remove foil and bake uncovered another 15 to 20 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.
- Enjoy!