Brittany’s Bites: Black Forest Cake Pops

In celebration of National Something on a Stick Day and National Black Forest Day, 10TV's Brittany Bailey is serving up black forest cake pops.

In celebration of National Something on a Stick Day and National Black Forest Day, 10TV's Brittany Bailey is serving up black forest cake pops.

Ingredients:

1 box of chocolate cake mix (plus required ingredients)

1 container of chocolate frosting

1 large jar of maraschino cherries

1 tub of creamy whipped topping

1 package of chocolate candy coating

Lollipop or cake box sticks

Directions:

Preheat oven according to cake box instructions.

Bake cake in 9"x12" dish. Let cool.

Crumble cake into large bowl. Mix in roughly 2 tablespoons of frosting. Test consistency. Cake should stick together without being too gooey or too crumbly.

Drain cherries and pat dry. Form a small cake ball around the cherry. Number will vary depending on size of each ball. Dip lollipop stick in frosting and then insert into cake ball. Place on wax paper-lined backing sheet. Place in fridge or freezer to firm up a bit.

Melt chocolate candy coating in microwave according to instructions.

Remove cake pops from fridge or freezer. Dip each one in candy coating to cover.

Place back on baking sheet and into fridge or freezer to harden candy coating.