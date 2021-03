Brittany's Bites - Bananas Foster French Toast Casserole

In honor of National French Bread Day, 10TV's Brittany Bailey is sharing a dish that's sure to be a sweet hit at brunch.

In honor of National French Bread Day, 10TV's Brittany Bailey is sharing a dish that's sure to be a sweet hit at brunch.

Bananas Foster French Toast Casserole:

Ingredients:

GLAZE TOPPING

· ½ cup butter

· ¾ cup brown sugar

· 1 tsp cinnamon

· 1 tsp pure vanilla extract

· 5 bananas, sliced

CUSTARD

· 8 eggs

· ¾ cup brown sugar

· 1 tsp cinnamon

· ¼ tsp nutmeg

· 2 tsp pure vanilla extract

· 1 cup heavy cream

· 1 cup milk

· 1 loaf French bread, cut into cubes

GARNISH

Powdered sugar

Maple syrup

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x13 baking dish.

In saucepan, melt butter. Stir in brown sugar and cinnamon. Bring to a simmer. Add vanilla and sliced bananas.

In large bowl, whisk together 8 eggs, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, heavy cream and milk. Add the cubes of French bread. Allow liquid to soak into bread.

Pour bread mixture into baking dish. Top with banana mixture.

Bake for 45-50 minutes or until golden brown.

Sprinkle with powdered sugar and/or top with maple syrup.