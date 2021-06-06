x
Brittany's Bites: Applesauce Cake

10TV’s Brittany Bailey is making applesauce the star of the show for National Applesauce Cake Day.

Applesauce is often used as a substitute for oil or butter in baked goods.

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 tsps Baking soda
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • ½ tsp nutmeg
  • ¼ tsp ground cloves
  • 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
  • 2 cups packed brown sugar
  • ¼ cup honey
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 cups applesauce
  • Caramel sauce for drizzle

 

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • In a large bowl, combine flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.
  • Using an electric mixer, beat butter, brown sugar and honey until light and fluffy. Add eggs. Then slowly add flour mixture. Once combined, beat in applesauce.
  • Spray a Bundt pan or other baking dish with nonstick baking spray. Spoon batter into pan. Bake until a toothpick comes out clean, 50 to 60 minutes.
  • Cool for 10 minutes. Invert onto a platter or cake stand.
  • Drizzle with caramel sauce.

 

Enjoy!