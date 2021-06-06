Brittany's Bites: Applesauce Cake

Applesauce is often used as a substitute for oil or butter in baked goods.
10TV’s Brittany Bailey is making it the star of the show for National Applesauce Cake Day.
Ingredients:
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tsps Baking soda
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- ½ tsp nutmeg
- ¼ tsp ground cloves
- 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
- 2 cups packed brown sugar
- ¼ cup honey
- 2 eggs
- 2 cups applesauce
- Caramel sauce for drizzle
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a large bowl, combine flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.
- Using an electric mixer, beat butter, brown sugar and honey until light and fluffy. Add eggs. Then slowly add flour mixture. Once combined, beat in applesauce.
- Spray a Bundt pan or other baking dish with nonstick baking spray. Spoon batter into pan. Bake until a toothpick comes out clean, 50 to 60 minutes.
- Cool for 10 minutes. Invert onto a platter or cake stand.
- Drizzle with caramel sauce.
Enjoy!