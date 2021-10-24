x
Food

Brittany’s Bites: Apple Bundt Cake

This dessert is the perfect addition to any fall meal.

Ingredients:

Cake:

  • 3 cups flour
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • 2 tsps. cinnamon
  • ½ tsp. nutmeg
  • ½ tsp. cloves
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • 1 ¼ cups vegetable oil
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • 1 ¼ cups packed brown sugar
  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 Tbsp. pure vanilla extract
  • 3 medium apples, peeled, cored and chopped into small chunks (about 3 cups)

Filling:

  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon

Frosting:

  • 4 oz. cream cheese, room temperature
  • 2 Tbsps. butter, softened
  • 1 ½ cups powdered sugar, sifted
  • ½ tsp. pure vanilla extract
  • 3 Tbsps. heavy cream, more if needed

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Coat bundt pan with nonstick baking spray.
  • Prepare apples by peeling, coring and dicing.
  • In one bowl, combine flour, baking soda and spices.
  • In a separate bowl, combine oil, sour cream, sugar, eggs and vanilla.
  • Combine dry and wet ingredients. Fold in apples.
  • Pour roughly half of the mixture into the pain. Top with filling ingredients. Finish with rest of batter.
  • Bake for 60 to 75 minutes. Allow to cool for five minutes before flipping cake onto a plate or cooling rack. Allow to cool further for at least 30 more minutes.
  • While cake is cooling, using stand mixer, combine cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar, vanilla and heavy cream.
  • Top cake with frosting.

Enjoy!

