Brittany’s Bites: Apple Bundt Cake

Ingredients:
Cake:
- 3 cups flour
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 2 tsps. cinnamon
- ½ tsp. nutmeg
- ½ tsp. cloves
- ½ tsp. salt
- 1 ¼ cups vegetable oil
- ½ cup sour cream
- 1 ¼ cups packed brown sugar
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 3 eggs
- 1 Tbsp. pure vanilla extract
- 3 medium apples, peeled, cored and chopped into small chunks (about 3 cups)
Filling:
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
Frosting:
- 4 oz. cream cheese, room temperature
- 2 Tbsps. butter, softened
- 1 ½ cups powdered sugar, sifted
- ½ tsp. pure vanilla extract
- 3 Tbsps. heavy cream, more if needed
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Coat bundt pan with nonstick baking spray.
- Prepare apples by peeling, coring and dicing.
- In one bowl, combine flour, baking soda and spices.
- In a separate bowl, combine oil, sour cream, sugar, eggs and vanilla.
- Combine dry and wet ingredients. Fold in apples.
- Pour roughly half of the mixture into the pain. Top with filling ingredients. Finish with rest of batter.
- Bake for 60 to 75 minutes. Allow to cool for five minutes before flipping cake onto a plate or cooling rack. Allow to cool further for at least 30 more minutes.
- While cake is cooling, using stand mixer, combine cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar, vanilla and heavy cream.
- Top cake with frosting.
Enjoy!