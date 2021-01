Aurelia Noelle Hayslip was the first baby born at the Ohio Wexner Medical Center for 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mary and Anthony Hayslip of Hilliard started 2021 by welcoming a new baby into the world!

Aurelia was born at 5:50 a.m. and weighed seven pounds and four ounces.

Mary is also an employee at Wexner Medical Center where she works as a unit clerk on the transplant floor.