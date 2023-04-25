Husband, wife reach 100th birthdays within 2 weeks of each other

The Minnesota couple will also celebrate 75 years of marriage in August.

RICHFIELD, Minn. — Only about one in 5,000 people in the United States currently live to see their 100th birthday.

Some experts compare the milestone to hitting the genetic jackpot.

Now imagine if you hit that jackpot within two weeks of your spouse.

"Yeah, that was something we didn't figure at all," said Barnt Hougland, who turned 100 years old on Saturday, exactly two weeks after his wife, Rita Hougland.

"It means a lot," Rita Hougland said.

Mainstreet Village of Richfield held a special, dual 100th birthday bash for the couple on Tuesday.

"My name is Mary Supple, I'm the mayor of Richfield. On behalf of the city, we wanted to wish you a happy hundredth birthday," said Supple, who presented the couple with a card during the party.

As someone who enlisted in the Army during World War II, Barnt Hougland never expected to see his 100th birthday.

"I never even dreamed of it," he said. "I was just feeling lucky that I was alive then, that I survived my service."

The couple met shortly after the war when Rita took what she thought would be a quick trip to Minnesota.

Rita Hougland: "We had a mutual friend and we met through that friend."

Kent Erdahl: "What was it about him that made you want to stick around?"

Rita: "I don't know, it just worked out that way. I don't remember."

It certainly did work out. The couple married on Aug. 9, 1948. That means they'll only have a few months left before celebrating their 75th anniversary.

"I can't believe it," said Lorraine Fiero, a resident of Mainstreet Village and friend of the couple. "They're really a fun couple."

"It doesn't happen very often, I'm sure," said Betty Hassenstab, another friend and resident.

If you're wondering what their secret is, in addition to good genes and taking care of themselves, the Houglands say they also never forgot to take care of each other.

"He's pretty patient with me," Rita said.

"Just be kind to each other," Barnt said.

