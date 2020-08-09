Endangered baby gorilla born at Audubon Zoo

It's the first gorilla birth at the zoo in 24 years.

NEW ORLEANS — There was some good news this past weekend at Audubon Zoo with the birth of a critically-endangered baby gorilla at the zoo.

The baby, whose gender was not revealed, was doing well and video shows the mother, 13-year-old Tumani, and child completely inseparable.

"Children's Hospital New Orleans is thrilled to celebrate the arrival of the baby gorilla with our partners at Audubon Zoo," said President and Chief Executive Officer at Children's Hospital New Orleans John R. Nickens IV. "The gift of new life during this challenging time is inspiring and uplifting. We look forward to watching the new baby learn and grow through each important milestone."

According to the zoo, the baby gorilla is an endangered western lowland gorilla. The child is the offspring of 13-year-old Tumani and 27-year-old Okpara, who came to the zoo in 2017.