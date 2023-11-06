'We Are All Human' | DC's LGBTQ+ community spreading love in Pride Parade

Several parade marchers say given the national temperature on LGBTQ+ issues, it was important to them to show up and represent the community this year

WASHINGTON — Thousands of members of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies marched in the 2023 Capitol Pride Parade on Saturday afternoon with one overarching message.

"Love who you love. Be who you are," said Nicholas Swisher. He marched with the group Out Standing Virginia. He carried a sign that said "Dad Hugs and Dad Jokes" because he felt compelled to support any kids who are scared to come out to their parents.

Likewise, Eric Mathis is an associate pastor at First Baptist Church of Washington and said religious groups have evolved.

“For so long, the church has sent messages of hate," he explained, "we want to be that church that sends that message of love and acceptance.”

But for other marchers like Luis Vasquez, the message hits a little closer to home.

"I'm here for the drag queens," he explained, "and drag queens don't kill. Guns do."

For several of the marchers, the national climate of laws - for instance, anti-LGBTQ laws in Florida, made them feel like this year, representation is more important than ever.

"We’ve got greater participation from our church community because of some of the challenges we’re seeing in our community," said Pastor Mathis.

Dean Kim is a paralegal in DC. He says the message is quite simple.

"People are just people, we’re all humans," he explained, "we all just love who we love and it’s not about the sexuality of who we love, it’s just how we live and what makes us happy. If that bothers you, I feel like that’s a personal problem on their end and this is just us trying to live our lives."