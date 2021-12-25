NICU babies get dressed up for Christmas at Memphis hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There were a few holiday babies, including twins, at St. Francis Hospital on Saturday.
The nurses in the hospital's NICU department dressed up the babies in Christmas outfits in honor of the holiday.
"We are so thrilled to welcome these precious little ones this holiday season," said Valerie Burrow, Communications Group Manager for Tenet Healthcare.
The hospital provided the costumes.
