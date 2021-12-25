x
NICU babies get dressed up for Christmas at Memphis hospital

The nurses in the NICU department at St. Francis Hospital dressed up the babies in Christmas outfits in honor of the holiday.
Credit: St. Francis Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There were a few holiday babies, including twins, at St. Francis Hospital on Saturday.

The nurses in the hospital's NICU department dressed up the babies in Christmas outfits in honor of the holiday.

"We are so thrilled to welcome these precious little ones this holiday season," said Valerie Burrow, Communications Group Manager for Tenet Healthcare.

Credit: St. Francis Hospital

The hospital provided the costumes.

Do you have any holiday photos or videos to share? Text us at 901-321-7520 and ABC24 may feature them on-air and online.

 

