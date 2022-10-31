x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Life

Chick-fil-A franchise gives employees 3-day workweek option

The owner-operator divided his staff of 38 into two groups and alternated weekly schedules into three-day blocks of 13- to 14-hours shifts.

More Videos

MIAMI — The labor shortage has a lot of businesses struggling to find employees, but a Miami Chick-fil-A owner-operator may have discovered the secret sauce for staffing.

Justin Lindsey’s recipe for attracting employees was his idea to switch his employees to a three-day, 14-hour work week.

Not too long ago, business was booming for Lindsey, but his employees were getting burned out. He says some of them were working 70 hours a week.

So earlier this year, he overhauled the weekly schedules.

He divided his staff of 38 into two groups and alternated weekly schedules into three-day blocks of 13- to 14-hours shifts.

Since making the change, Lindsey has been deluged with applications. He’s also seeing 100% retention at the management level.

RELATED: Here's the fast-food restaurant with the slowest drive-thru

RELATED: Chick-fil-A comes out on top of customer service ranking - for the 8th year

Before You Leave, Check This Out