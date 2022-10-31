Chick-fil-A franchise gives employees 3-day workweek option

The owner-operator divided his staff of 38 into two groups and alternated weekly schedules into three-day blocks of 13- to 14-hours shifts.

MIAMI — The labor shortage has a lot of businesses struggling to find employees, but a Miami Chick-fil-A owner-operator may have discovered the secret sauce for staffing.

Justin Lindsey’s recipe for attracting employees was his idea to switch his employees to a three-day, 14-hour work week.

Not too long ago, business was booming for Lindsey, but his employees were getting burned out. He says some of them were working 70 hours a week.

So earlier this year, he overhauled the weekly schedules.

He divided his staff of 38 into two groups and alternated weekly schedules into three-day blocks of 13- to 14-hours shifts.