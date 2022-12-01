Twin polar bear cubs born at Toledo Zoo

The parents of the twin cubs are 23-year-old Crystal and 17-year-old Nuka.

TOLEDO, Ohio — There are two tiny new members of the Toledo Zoo, but they won't stay that way for long.

The zoo announced Thursday the birth of two polar bear cubs for the first time since 2010. They are expected to make their public debut in the spring.

Polar bears are considered endangered species and the Polar bear Species Survival Program issued a breeding recommendation for the mother, 23-year-old Crystal. The father, 17-year-old Nuka, was welcomed to the zoo in March to begin the breeding process.

"Mom is doing everything she should do and the cubs are warm and happy in their den," Curator of Mammals Michael Frushour said in a video posted to the zoo's Facebook page.

The genders of Crystal's eighth and ninth cubs are not yet known.

You can watch a live stream of the polar bears in their den here.