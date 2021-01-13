Third white rhino calf born in December at The Wilds

The Wilds said the third calf was born on Dec. 24.

CUMBERLAND, Ohio — December was quite a busy month at The Wilds after a third white rhinoceros calf was born.

The Wilds announced last week the male calf was born on Dec. 24.

The calf and his mother, 16-year-old Zenzele are both doing well. The Wilds said the calf appears to be strong and is nursing alongside his mother.

The birth of Zenzele's calf follows the birth of two other white rhinos that were born on Dec. 9 and Dec. 18.

The Wilds said the two older calves have been introduced to each other and are having fun in playdates. The two calves will be able to meet the youngest calf through a fence soon.

The Wilds said the names of all three calves will be revealed soon.

People who want to see the calves and their mothers along with other rhinos can do so through a tour from 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. through April.