The Wilds welcomes birth of white rhino

The southern white rhinoceros was born at The Wilds in the early morning hours of Oct. 5.

CUMBERLAND, Ohio — The Wilds has welcomed a new addition to their growing family.

A southern white rhinoceros was born in the morning hours on Oct. 5.

The female calf was born to her mother, Anan. The animal management team said the calf, who does not have a name yet, and her mother are doing well.

Anan, who was born at The Wilds in 2009, has given birth to four rhinos in total. This is the third offspring of the calf's father, Kengele. He has been living at The Wilds since 2012.

The most recent calf is the 26th white rhino to be born at The Wilds throughout its history.

The Wilds now has a total of 16 southern white rhinos.

White rhino calves are born after a gestation of 16 months and they can grow to weigh 4,000 pounds.

The white rhino population was down to about 50 to 200 at the beginning of the 20th century. Conservation efforts have helped the population rebound in their native range in Africa to more than 20,000, according to The Wilds.

“We are very proud of the success of our rhino breeding program at The Wilds, especially since every birth is significant to the future of these species. Rhinos continue to face many threats in their native ranges. We take great pride in providing the rhinos at The Wilds with exceptional care while also contributing valued expertise in the zoological community and inspiring our guests to help make a difference,” said Dr. Jan Ramer, Senior Vice President of Animal Care and Conservation at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and The Wilds.

Guests can see the new calf during either an Open-Air Safari Tour or a Wildside Tour.