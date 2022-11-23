The Wilds' rhino herd grows; baby white rhino born

The Animal Management team said that both Kali and the baby are doing well.

CUMBERLAND, Ohio — The Wilds is welcoming a new addition to their southern white rhino herd!

A male calf was born Nov. 17 to his mother, Kali. The Animal Management team said that both Kali and the baby are doing well.

The baby rhino, who is currently unnamed, is "strong and spunky," according to a press release.

The Wilds noted that the baby is regularly hopping on his feet and trying to get his mother's attention with headbutts.

The two will continue to bond behind the scenes until they are ready to make introductions with the rest of the rhino herd.

Kali was born at The Wilds in 2013 and the new boy calf is her second calf. The calf's father is Kengele who was born at the San Diego Safari Park in 1998.

Kengele has been with The Wilds' herd since 2012.

According to The Wilds, the conservation center is the only facility outside of Africa with rhinos born five generations removed from their wild-born ancestors. The most recent calf marks the 29th white rhino born at The Wilds.

“Each new rhino birth is a cause for celebration, especially as these species continue to face many challenges in their native ranges. We are proud of our successful breeding program while understanding there’s still much work to be done to help support rhino conservation. We remain dedicated to providing expertise and leadership, and collaborating with our conservation community colleagues and inspiring our guests to take action to further the positive collective impacts on these species’ future,” said Dr. Joe Smith, Vice President of The Wilds.