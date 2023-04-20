Patches, a 40-pound cat, gets adopted from Virginia shelter

While Patches is indeed a chonker, he is not the fattest cat in history.

RICHMOND, Va. — A giant cat weighing more than 40 pounds has been adopted in Virginia, according to CBS News.

The fluffy white cat named Patches has gray spots and a gray tail and has been looking for a new owner who could help maintain his special diet and get him to a healthy weight, Richmond Animal Care and Control shelter said.

While Patches is indeed a chonker, he is not the fattest cat in history. That title belongs to Himmy, according to Guinness World Records. Himmy weighed 46 pounds and needed to be transported by wheelbarrow. Guinness no longer keeps track of the category to avoid pet owners to keep their animals at unhealthy weights.

While it is difficult to put a definitive range on what an average healthy cat's weight should be, as it varies between breeds and depends on the sex of the cat, Purina said there are some criteria you can use to determine whether or not your cat is at a healthy weight. For example, a pet owner should be able to feel their feline's ribs, and the cat's abdomen should appear tucked behind the ribs.

Richmond Animal Care and Control posted a photo of Patches with his new owner, as well as a video showing the cat being transported in a kennel.