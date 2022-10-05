3 orphaned Alaskan moose calves arrive at Columbus Zoo

The zoo says about 70% of the animals in the North America region were either displaced by natural disasters, orphaned, rescued or rehabbed due to injuries.

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium welcomed three orphaned Alaskan moose calves this week.

After the long trip, the calves arrived at the zoo Tuesday and are now exploring their new habitat in the North American region.

The calves, named Bert, Scarlet and Violet, are estimated to be roughly five months old. They were all found by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and were being cared for at the Alaska Zoo prior to their arrival in Columbus.

"I'm so glad the calves made it safely to their new home. Our keepers and interns worked very hard with them all summer. Watching them grow and thrive from wobbly orphans into strong little moose was rewarding, and everyone here felt the bittersweet of sending them to their new home. I know they will have the best care and be loved by everyone there," said Sam Lavin, Curator at the Alaska Zoo.

Bert was found in May running along the beach near Nikiski, Alaska. According to the Columbus Zoo, staff from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game suspect he fell off the bluff and became separated from his mother. His mother was not located. He is the largest of the calves weighing more than 300 pounds.

The Columbus Zoo says Violet's mother rejected her for unknown reasons. She was thin and dehydrated when she arrived at the Alaska Zoo.

The Columbus Zoo says circumstances contributing to Scarlet's arrival at the Alaska Zoo are unknown. She is the smallest of the calves, weighing 214 pounds.

About 70% of the animals in the North America region at the Columbus Zoo were either displaced by natural disasters, orphaned, rescued or rehabbed due to injuries.