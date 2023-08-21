New species discovered at Bernheim Forest in Kentucky

After years of possible sightings and reports, this illusive creature was finally confirmed as the newest species in Bernheim Forest.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After years of possible sightings, an illusive species has finally been discovered to reside in an enormous forest, about 30 minutes outside of Louisville, Kentucky.

The nine-banded armadillo was recently confirmed as the newest species and 51st mammal in Bernheim Forest.

The discovery was verified by Bernheim staff when an armadillo was found on a roadside, unfortunately, hit and killed by a car.

According to an announcement on the Bernheim Forest website, armadillos getting hit by cars is a common occurrence in areas with robust armadillo populations.

The scattered reports and this one individual confirmed animal suggest a small population exists within Bernheim.

"Be on the lookout during your next visit and you too might get a chance to see this southwestern armored creature," a Bernheim statement said.

