Missing cat returns home, rings owner's doorbell in New York

NEW YORK — A New York woman is reunited with her beloved cat after the feline went missing for several days.

Lily, an 8-year-old cat, was used to being an indoor/outdoor cat in her old neighborhood, according to her owner Stefanie Whitley. Even though she was adventurous, she would always come home after a day of exploring.

After Whitley and her family moved to a new neighborhood in Mastic Beach, Lily - unfamiliar with the area - went missing after about two weeks.

About four days after she went missing, the family was at home and their Ring doorbell rang.

Lily's face appeared on the Alexa screen and she propped herself up on the door and rang the bell.