Georgia police 'Paw Patrol' rescue puppies who made a 'prison break'

Six puppies got out of a fenced area and made their way onto Cobb Parkway near the Big Chicken.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Marietta Police Department's "Paw Patrol" was forced to spring into action when six puppies made a "prison break," they said Sunday.

Six puppies got out of a fenced area and made their way onto Cobb Parkway near the Big Chicken before their humans realized what had happened, the department said.

"MPD’s “Puppies Aimlessly Wandering” (a.k.a. PAW) Patrol sprang into action! With officer Covino (senior puppy whisperer) leading the charge, ALL six escapees were “captured” and successfully reunited with their humans!," they wrote on Facebook.

"You just can’t make this stuff up! (okay maybe we embellished a little, but you did smile didn’t you?!)," they joked.

The police department did take the opportunity to remind residents to always make sure your fence is “escape resistant” and your pets have collars with ID tags.