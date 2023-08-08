Florida animal shelter helps reunite lost dog with owner more than 400 miles away

Staff members at the animal shelter decided to have the furry pal stay at the facility after it looked "confused, lonely and patiently waiting… for someone."

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman's best friend is back in her arms after an animal shelter in Manatee County helped her reunite with her lost dog.

Back on Tuesday, Aug. 1, the Manatee County Animal Welfare Palmetto Adoption Center found an abandoned dog at its front gate, county officials said in a news release.

The dog was not tied up or harmed, but staff members at the animal shelter decided to have the furry pal stay at the facility as it looked "confused, lonely and patiently waiting… for someone."

At around 7 a.m. on that day, staff was able to find and scan the pet's identification microchip, which quickly located its owner, Joyce Hathaway, in Augusta, Georgia.

"Joyce was shocked and elated to hear from MCAW," the news release reads. "She had all but given up hope of ever finding her dog again."

About a month prior, she reportedly lost everything in a devastating fire, except for her dog "Dozer."

Hathaway's family friend offered to take care of Dozer while she gets back on her feet due to the fire, but county officials say it is still unclear how the dog ended up in Palmetto.

On Thursday morning, MCAW Field Supervisor Steven Bell helped take Dozer directly to Hathaway in Georgia to reunite the two.

MCAW also assisted Hathaway with extra food and bowls as a way to provide a gesture as she continues to recover from the things she lost in the fire.