Lancaster Police Department welcomes first K-9 member to team

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Lancaster Police Department's first-ever K-9 has completed his training and is ready to start work.

The police department held a contest for naming the pup last November and the winner was announced Sunday.

The winner of the contest, a student at Mt. Pleasant Elementary School, decided that the K-9 should be named “Omega” since he’s a watchdog.

Omega is the first member of the K-9 unit and the department’s new Directed Patrol Unit. He will be joining Officer Austin Pierce on assignments.

Omega began training in December 2022 and will be helping with community integration by responding to quality-of-life issues in Lancaster.