Dozens of rabbits dumped, abandoned in Indianapolis neighborhood

At least one rabbit was dead and several others had a variety of injuries.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is asking for the public's help after dozens of rabbits were dumped in a neighborhood on the east side.

The shelter received a call about the rabbits on Friday, Dec. 3. They were running loose in a neighborhood near 42nd Street and Post Road. When animal control showed up, they found more than 50 rabbits that had been abandoned.

At least one of the rabbits was dead, while several others had a variety of injuries, including bite wounds, eye infections and nasal discharge.

In Indianapolis, it is illegal to abandon any animal on public or private property.

IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl said volunteers from the Indiana House Rabbit Society (IHRS) have helped the shelter capture most of the rabbits left behind.

Indiana HRS’ hard working volunteers caught 11 rabbits tonight 💪🏻🤟🏻We have caught 46 rabbits in 3 days with an estimated... Posted by Indiana House Rabbit Society on Saturday, December 4, 2021

The shelter is asking anyone with information on who may have dumped the rabbits to email IACSEnforecement@Indy.gov.

IHRS is working with IACS to provide supplies and care for the rabbits. Avian and Exotic Animal Hospital is providing veterinary care for them, thanks to donations to IHRS. To donate to help cover medical care for the rabbits, click here.

