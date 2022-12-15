Golden retrievers rescued from New Albany home have long road to recovery

Columbus Humane agents rescued a total of 21 animals from a home on Johnstown Road last Tuesday. The animals were found among inches of feces, trash and food scraps.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Columbus Humane agents rescued nearly two-dozen animals from a New Albany home last Tuesday, they did it while covered head to toe in protective bodysuits. And yet, a woman and 21 animals had been living there.

Inside, Chief Humane Agent Jessica Scott said rescuers found 20 dogs and one cat living in deplorable conditions. There were several inches of feces, trash and food scraps. And there was a strong odor of ammonia. Franklin County Municipal Court documents show the walls also were caked in dirt and feces, and the animals were being kept in wire cages and pens, some too small to hold them.

“Nobody should have been in that environment living themselves, let alone the animals,” Scott said. “I’ve seen a lot doing this job, but it’s definitely, it never gets easier every time you do it.”

Agents rescued 18 golden retrievers, one Irish wolfhound, one dog that appeared to be a Shih Tzu, and one black Persian cat. Many had feces caked into their fur and appeared to be underweight, according to court records.

“The initial response automatically is, I need to pick this thing up and get it out of here,” Scott said. “A lot of them had some matting, which can cause sores and pulling of the skin and things like that. It’s very painful.”

The rescue had been weeks in the making. The initial complaint call came in on the morning of Nov. 24, according to court records. After that, Columbus Humane agents made several efforts to contact the homeowner by phone and in person. Finally they obtained a search warrant and executed it on Dec. 6.

The 63-year-old woman living there is now facing 11 charges of prohibitions concerning companion animals in Franklin County Municipal Court.

Agent Scott described the case as a hoarding situation and was careful not to villainize the pet owner.

“A lot of the times, it could be they just get overwhelmed with the number of animals they have or something in their life has gone not necessarily great, and then it kind of spirals,” she said. “Hoarding is not just animals. It can be things and possessions as well, so it affects every community, every neighborhood. It does not discriminate.”

The dogs are now being cared for at Columbus Humane, but they are considered evidence in the court case and will not be ready for adoption unless a judge releases them to the agency.

Even then, they’ll still have a long road to recovery. Potential owners will need to understand the dogs may not act like typical golden retrievers.

“These dogs definitely need the time to settle in and become the dogs they were meant to be,” Scott said.