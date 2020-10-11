Indianapolis Zoo welcomes adorable baby giraffe

The baby male giraffe weighed in at 137 pounds and stood 6 feet tall at birth.

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a new addition to the Indianapolis Zoo family. The zoo welcomed a giraffe calf on Sunday, Nov. 8.

The baby male reticulated giraffe weighed in at 137 pounds and stood 6 feet tall at birth. First-time mom Kita and the calf are both doing well. The zoo said the calf is nursing well and following close behind Kita.

The new family is expected make public appearances in the spring, as giraffes typically spend the winter in the zoo's climate-controlled barn.