Florida K-9 finds missing child during Elsa

Mercy was able to track the missing 12-year-old girl more than half a mile through thick woods.
Credit: Lee County Sheriff's Office

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Not even Elsa could stop one Florida K-9 from tracking a missing girl and bringing her home safe. 

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said it got a call Tuesday night about a missing and endangered 12-year-old girl. K-9 Mercy was sent to help the sheriff's office search for her. 

The sheriff's office said Mercy was able to track her more than half a mile through thick woods while Tropical Storm Elsa brought severe weather to the area. 

Mercy found the 12-year-old and she was safely brought back to her family. 

Elsa brought heavy rain and gusty winds into the Tampa Bay area Tuesday into Wednesday. It even briefly reached Category 1 hurricane strength as it moved up Florida's west coast. 

Elsa is already blamed for one death in Florida on Wednesday. And the system previously sparked a damaging tornado in Georgia.

