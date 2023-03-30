Lucky the dog looking for new family after being freed from railroad tracks

Now the Labrador is looking for a loving San Antonio family to take him in.

SAN ANTONIO — In what Animal Care Services is calling a "miracle on the tracks," a San Antonio animal care officer arrived to free a dog from railroad tracks as a train made its approach on Wednesday.

ACS posted on Facebook that David Edwards arrived to the isolated industrial area in response to a 311 call, and found the Labrador – who ACS has appropriately given the name of Lucky – "tied to an active railroad track unable to free himself."

Using a human catch pole, ACS says, Edwards was able to gain Lucky's trust and guide him off the tracks.

"Before they could make it back to the animal transport vehicle, a train zoomed past," ACS wrote.

Miracle on the Tracks: Animal Care Officer Rescues Lucky from certain tragedy 👏👏 Yesterday, Animal Care Officer... Posted by City of San Antonio Animal Care Services on Thursday, March 30, 2023

Lisa Norwood, an ACS spokesperson, said Lucky "was terrified" after the incident, but within a day went from mistrusting to playful.

"Lucky, like any pet, would do best with pet parents that will treat him as a family member," Norwood told KENS 5.

Though Lucky's leash was apparently "secured" to the tracks with a nail, ACS officials said they couldn't definitively say if someone nailed him down or his leash merely snagged on the nail while walking past. ACS is asking anyone who may have seen something suspicious to call 311.

