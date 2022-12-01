Thanksgiving baby: Columbus Zoo welcomes newest member of the Dexter cow herd

Named after the potato, Russet joins the cows at Bob Evan's "My Barn" in the North American Region of the zoo.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's Dexter cow herd has welcomed its newest member, a bull calf.

Russet's name commemorates his special birthday, Thanksgiving Day.

A release from the zoo says the calf's mother Luna is healthy, nursing Russet successfully and learning the ropes of motherhood. The two will be resting inside the barn, but guests will still be able to visit them, including during the Wildlights.

“Russet is doing great and incorporating well into our cow herd,” stated Josh Keller, Headkeeper of the Zoo’s North America Region. “He spends his days playing in the habitat or lounging in straw piles, and his ’Aunties’, Belle and Anna, love having him around and show him just as much care as his mother, Luna, does. We’re excited with how well he is doing and can’t wait to watch him grow!”