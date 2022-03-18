Columbus Zoo euthanizes skunk due to declining health

Fabreeze was euthanized on Monday due to his declining health.

In a Facebook post Friday, the zoo announced that Fabreeze was euthanized on Monday due to his declining health.

According to the Columbus Zoo, Fabreeze was noted to have an enlarged heart during a routine examination three and a half years ago. After further examination, Fabreeze was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy.

Dilated cardiomyopathy is a condition that affects the muscle of the heart, which causes it to beat less efficiently.

The beloved skunk received medication to help his heart as well as being trained for awake echocardiograms.

The zoo said over the last several weeks, Fabreeze’s health began to show signs of decline and staff members made the difficult decision to be euthanized.

Fabreeze arrived at the Columbus Zoo in the spring of 2012.