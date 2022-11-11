Columbus Zoo's siamang Olga humanely euthanized following declining health

Olga passed away on Nov. 2 after the zoo said her health had significantly and rapidly declined.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of 33-year-old siamang Olga.

According to the zoo, Olga recently had a decreased appetite and activity levels.

The Animal Health team sedated her for advanced imaging (CT) and diagnostic sampling and provided supportive care.

The CT scan revealed several areas of concern in her liver. The zoo said she did not respond to supportive care.

On Halloween, Olga was sedated for a second time to sample the areas of concern in her liver, which revealed to be abscesses – a painful collection of pus that’s usually caused by a bacterial infection.

Despite treatment, Olga’s health continued to decline. The siamang was then humanely euthanize her.

Olga was born on July 14, 1989, at the Gibbon Conservation Center in Santa Clarita, California. She spent several years at Lion County Safari, where she gave birth to three offspring.

Olga then arrived at the Columbus Zoo in February 2004. Since arriving, she gave birth to three male offspring: Ohpy, Sensei and Tamarack.

Olga will be remembered as being strong-willed and quick to let you know what she wanted. The zoo described her as the picture-perfect mom who had so much sass and personality and loved food.