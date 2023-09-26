'Boo at the Zoo': Columbus Zoo announces details of annual Halloween event

Guests are encouraged to wear costumes for Boo at the Zoo.

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has released details for its annual Boo at the Zoo Halloween events for 2023.

The dates for this year's festivities will be Oct. 6-8, Oct. 13-15, Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 27-29.

Boo at the Zoo will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

This year's Boo at the Zoo festivities include:

Trick or Treat Trail

Jessie’s Jack-o-Lantern Journey

Character Ambassador Appearances, Halloween Meet and Greets and Rolling Celebrations

Character Craze Hay Maze

Giant Pumpkin Carving (Live demonstrations every Saturday during Boo at the Zoo)

Zoo Boo Choo-Choo train ride through Vertebrate Village

Adventure Sky Wheel

Sydnee Koala’s Royal Carousel

4-D Theater

Community Dance Performers

Animal presentations, including Sea Lion Training Tales, Dive Into Adventure and Cheetah Runs

Guests are encouraged to wear costumes for Boo at the Zoo. You can visit the zoo's calendar page here for more information about costume restrictions and requirements, as well as a schedule of activities.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the zoo's website here.

Zoombezi Bay has also transformed into ZOMBIEzi Bay, which is the region's largest Halloween event. Guests can experience haunted houses, scare zones, amusement rides and more.

ZOMBIEzi Bay is being held on Friday and Saturday nights in September and every weekend night in October.