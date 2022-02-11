Columbus Zoo and Aquarium remembers life of beloved Humboldt penguin

Humboldt penguin Chrriante Bellfontaine lived for 29 years, which exceeds his species’ median life expectancy of 17.6 years.

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is honoring the life of one of its beloved penguins.

Humboldt penguin Chirriante Bellfontaine passed away on Feb. 4 due to an age-related illness, according to the zoo.

Chrriante lived for 29 years, which exceeds his species’ median life expectancy of 17.6 years.

Chirriante, also called Chi-Chi or Old Man Chi by the keepers, was part of the first Humboldt penguins to arrive at the zoo in 1996. He helped raise the first chick to hatch at the zoo.

The Columbus zoo says Chirriante would always be the first to greet keepers at the door to get first dibs on the best fish.