Cincinnati Zoo announces first baby of 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens announced the first baby born in 2023 - a baby tamandua!

The new addition was welcomed Thursday morning by zoo staff. The pup's mom, 9-year-old Isla, has been on birth watch for more than a month, according to a release from the zoo.

The sex of the pup has not yet been determined.

While awaiting the pup's arrival, zoo employees participated in a baby pool where they guessed the date and time the baby would be born. Each guess was $5 and proceeds were sent to the Anteaters & Highways project. The zoo said the winner will be among the first to see the pup up close.

“The birth window for tamanduas is 130-190 days, and Isla’s pup came at the very end of that window,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s zoological manager Julie Grove. “Our Zoo Volunteer Observer (ZVO) team has been monitoring Isla’s every move since mid-November, and our care team has performed regular ultrasounds to track fetal development. Isla’s keepers have established an amazing bond with her, and she cooperates fully with ultrasounds and other health-related procedures.”