Colorado police honors fallen officer in name of new police K9

The Boulder Police Department has not had a police K9 in more than 20 years.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department (BPD) is launching a new police dog unit.

BPD Chief Maris Herold and City Manager Nuria Riviera-Vandermyde approved the creation of this new team, the city announced Wednesday. BPD said a "generous gift from a community member" helped to fund the K9 program.

The first K9 on the team will be a one-and-a-half year old female lab and shorthaired pointer mix named Astro.

Astro will be an explosives detection and community engagement dog, BPD said. Astro was sworn in Wednesday afternoon and the new team will spend several weeks training together.

The department said Astro’s name also has a special meaning as fallen BPD officer Eric Talley’s favorite sports team was the Houston Astros. The name also reminds others of the celestial stars and heavens, reminiscent of Talley’s strong faith.

“We all know Boulder is dog friendly city and I’m sure the community will welcome her like we have. This K9 team will be a great asset to the city and help us in keeping the public safe,” Herold said. “Our new dog was made possible by the generosity of the community and their support for all of the great work our officers do every day.”

Boulder Police has not had a police K9 in more than 20 years. The department said the new team will help with calls regarding firearms, explosives and other gun-related crimes. They will also be at community engagement events.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Animals and Wildlife

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.