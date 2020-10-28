Pregnant dog found abandoned at Iowa park loses all 21 of her puppies

The lab was found abandoned in a park a few days ago, and the Boone Area Humane Society immediately taken to Iowa State's vet clinic. None of the puppies survived.

The lab was found abandoned in a park in Boone a few nights ago, and was immediately taken to the veterinaty clinic at ISU by the Boone Area Humane Society.

She was pregnant with 21 puppies. Unfortunately, because there were so many, they ended up being too small at birth. None of them survived.

The director of the Boone Area Humane Society says this is one of the hardest cases she's ever had to take on.

"This could have been prevented and it wasn't. That was the mistake of the caretaker by not getting us the dog immediately," director Vanessa Heenan said.

There is some good news to come out of this though: the mama black lab is getting better.