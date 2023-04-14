Arkansas man catches massive 102-lb prehistoric paddlefish

GOSHEN, Ark. — The Arkansas Game & Fish Commission congratulated a local man on a remarkable catch made on the Upper White River near Goshen.
Robert Murphy of Fayetteville recently caught a massive 102-lb paddlefish, also known as a spoonbill, while fishing for walleye in his kayak.
He accidentally snagged the large zooplankton-eating fish in an epic battle that lasted over an hour.
Finally, Robert was able to land the prehistoric river monster.
Paddlefish typically congregate in the river-like sections of southern Beaver Lake during spring.
Although just shy of the 118-lb 9-oz state record caught on Beaver Lake in 2020, it truly was a whopper of a catch.