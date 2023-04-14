x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

Arkansas man catches massive 102-lb prehistoric paddlefish

Robert Murphy of Fayetteville recently caught a massive 102-lb paddlefish while fishing on the Upper White River near Goshen.
Credit: KTHV

GOSHEN, Ark. — The Arkansas Game & Fish Commission congratulated a local man on a remarkable catch made on the Upper White River near Goshen.

Robert Murphy of Fayetteville recently caught a massive 102-lb paddlefish, also known as a spoonbill, while fishing for walleye in his kayak.

He accidentally snagged the large zooplankton-eating fish in an epic battle that lasted over an hour.

Finally, Robert was able to land the prehistoric river monster.

Paddlefish typically congregate in the river-like sections of southern Beaver Lake during spring. 

Although just shy of the 118-lb 9-oz state record caught on Beaver Lake in 2020, it truly was a whopper of a catch.

Robert Murphy of Fayetteville, AR, recently landed this 102-lb Paddlefish (spoonbill) on the Upper White River near...

Posted by AGFC Fisheries Division on Thursday, April 6, 2023

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Tracy Townsend honored with Riveter Award from Women for Economic and Leadership Development

Before You Leave, Check This Out