GREENSBORO, N.C. — A viewer submitted a photo of an albino deer across from her home in Greensboro.

Albino deer are a rare sight -- they show up every 1 in 30,000 deer, according to NC Wildlife.

Albino deer are deer that lack pigmentation and have a completely white hide and pink eyes, nose and hooves.

There is also a very rare melanistic condition that causes a deer's coloration to be extremely dark and sometimes black, which is much rarer than albinism.