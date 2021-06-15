'My heart just dropped': 85 dogs found abandoned in North Idaho home

More than 20 dogs were found inside the walls of the home, authorities said.

KELLOGG, Idaho — The Kootenai Humane Society reported that they have found 85 dogs abandoned in an evicted renter's house in Kellogg, Idaho on Monday night.

Executive Director of Kootenai Humane Society Debbie Jeffrey said this was the biggest case they have ever taken on.

The dogs were rescued late on Monday night.

Jeffrey said after an initial reports, neighbors didn't even know the owners of the house had pets. The owner of the house was evicted on Thursday and the officer that served her told Jeffrey that he didn't hear any dogs barking.

She said dogs were also found inside the walls of the home.

Currently, the woman is not in custody or charged formally. According to Jeffrey, she is believed to have fled to the Seattle area on Thursday night. Officers are building a case against her with charges including abandonment, neglect and cruelty.

Jeffrey said the dogs that were found were surprisingly sweet and receptive. The dogs were very dirty and had extremely matted fur. She also said they were mostly in good health.

"They're nice, they were not abused, you know they are not starved, they're there, they're plump, there's a couple that have been sick but in that situation, it's not uncommon to have some sickness," Jeffrey said.

One dog was dead when they discovered them and one had to be euthanized due to their condition.

While those who work in animal shelters often see horrible cases of neglect and abuse, Jeffrey said she is grateful that she can help.

"I look at all the good we do. I mean, we can take a lot of dogs out of the high kill shelters across this country. And we are very successful in finding them homes. And at the end of the day that's what that's what your mission is to help animals," Jeffrey said.

The organization is currently working to microchip every dog and get them to safe, loving homes.