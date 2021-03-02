7 eastern massasauga rattlesnakes born at Columbus Zoo

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said the seven eastern massasauga rattlesnakes were born on Jan. 20.

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has welcomed seven baby rattlesnakes who slithered into the world last month.

The zoo says the eastern massasauga rattlesnakes were born on Jan. 20.

The baby snakes are living apart from their mother in a behind-the-scenes habitat after she guarded them for a couple of days. The zoo says it is typical for the babies to go off on their own quickly without any additional parental care.

The zoo's team has already documented the snakelets' first meal and first shed.

Eastern massasauga rattlesnakes are also one of three venomous snakes found in Ohio, but not in the central part of the state.

The zoo says it is rare to spot the massasauga snake in its native habitat, as the snakes are secretive and prefer to stay out of plain sight.