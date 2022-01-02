10TV's Angela An shares Chinese New Year traditions, ringing in the Year of the Tiger

February 1 marks the start of the Lunar New Year. It's celebrated by more than a billion people in Asia and around the world. This year is the year of the tiger.

This year, 2022, is the year of the tiger, based on the Chinese zodiac calendar. Families host traditional meals on the eve of the New Year filled with symbolism. For example, children receive red envelopes stuffed with what is called "lucky money" inside.